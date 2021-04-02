StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 181,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,779 shares.The stock last traded at $62.20 and had previously closed at $61.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.