StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 181,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,779 shares.The stock last traded at $62.20 and had previously closed at $61.28.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.