Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.
Affimed stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
