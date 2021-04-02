Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Affimed stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affimed by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

