F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FSTX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

