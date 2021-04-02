LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,723 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

