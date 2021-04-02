Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 33.7%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 770,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadwind alerts:

BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

BWEN stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.