Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in March

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Shares of TTCF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.