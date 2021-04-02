Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

