Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,901 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

