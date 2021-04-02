Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 6,220 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.