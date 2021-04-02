Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 64,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,725,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $7,993,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

