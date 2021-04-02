Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DexCom by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

