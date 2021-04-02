MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,943 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

MFM opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

