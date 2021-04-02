Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 437 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 89.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,378 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $188.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

