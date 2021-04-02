Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

