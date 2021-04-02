Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC opened at $177.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.86 and a 12-month high of $188.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.