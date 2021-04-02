Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

