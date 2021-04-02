Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

