Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.