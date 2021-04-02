Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

