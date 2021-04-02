RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.71.

NYSE RNR opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

