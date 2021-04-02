35,163 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

