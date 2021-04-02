Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $275.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $231.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.44.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

