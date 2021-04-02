PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 283,450 shares valued at $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

