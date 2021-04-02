WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

