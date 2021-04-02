National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 316.40 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

