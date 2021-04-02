Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.80 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $40.50 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

