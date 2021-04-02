Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Synaptics worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $138.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.