Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.00 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

