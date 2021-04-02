Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 674,668 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

