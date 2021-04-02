Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.69.

ETR opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Entergy has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

