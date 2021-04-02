Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

