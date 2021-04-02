Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPST. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of CPST stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.