Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $200.72 on Tuesday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

