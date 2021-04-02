Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of SunCoke Energy worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.77 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $561.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

