Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.21 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

