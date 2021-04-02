Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

