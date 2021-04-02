Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $672,293.16 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.