Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $764,687.56 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSTL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.