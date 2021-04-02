Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $764,687.56 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSTL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

