Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCAU. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.