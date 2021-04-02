McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,331 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

