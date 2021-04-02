Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $101.91 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.