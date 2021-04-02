Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,842 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $19,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 390,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.