Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 540,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.