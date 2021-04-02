Richard Norman Zimmer Sells 62,069 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.47. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.31.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

