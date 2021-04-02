Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEN stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

