Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Up 61.8% in March

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.58 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

