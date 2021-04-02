Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.