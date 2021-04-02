InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

