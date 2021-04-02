GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

GCMG opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,528,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.