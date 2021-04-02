Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,272,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

